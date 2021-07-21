Planning commission re-examines Walker development due to residents' safety concerns

The planning commission plans to hold a special meeting to discuss connectivity. The date for that meeting has not yet been announced.

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to re-examine a plan to build hundreds of homes on a former golf course. The meeting comes after neighbors expressed traffic safety concerns.

The planning commission recommended that the city commission re-zone the land where the Lincoln Country Club used to be. They have not yet recommended the preliminary site plan to build single-family homes, apartments and commercial space north of Lake Michigan Drive.

The City of Walker has worked with the developer to make the proposal consistent with the city's master plan. However, community members say a road connecting their neighborhood to Lake Michigan Drive would bring more traffic past their homes.

"Kids ride their bikes in the street. People walk their dogs in the street," said one resident at the meeting. "I find it appalling that you want to connect Maplerow to Lincoln Lawns and make a through street from Lake Michigan to Leonard."

The planning commission plans to hold a special meeting to discuss connectivity. The date for that meeting has not yet been announced.

