WALKER, Mich. — Thursday evening, the Walker Police Department responded to a fight in the parking lot of a Starbucks on Alpine Avenue NW.

Officers responded at 6:40 p.m. and a woman involved suffered life threatening injuries. The fight stemmed from a road rage incident, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information about this incident or were a witness, please contact the Walker PD Tip Line at 616-791-6788.

