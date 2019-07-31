WALKER, Mich. - An apparent gas leak at a shopping center on Alpine Avenue Wednesday afternoon caused multiple stores to be evacuated.

According to the Walker Police Department, Kohl's, Office Depot and Avenue in the Green Orchard shopping center were evacuated. They said a roofing company that was working on the roof first cut an electric line and then hit a gas line.

Police are unsure how long the stores will be closed, but it will be at least a few hours. No one was injured and the Walker Fire Department is still on scene.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

