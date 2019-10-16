GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two drivers were injured after a crash occurred on I-96 near the on-ramp from southbound US-131 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, an investigation shows that a 2005 Dodge Stratus, driven by a 19-year-old Big Rapids woman, lost control of her vehicle on the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-96 in Walker. The vehicle slid from the end of the ramp and into the path of a 2018 Ram pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Zeeland man traveling west on I-96.

After the collision, both vehicles left the roadway on the left side. The driver of the Stratus had to be extricated from the vehicle due to crash damage.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. They were both wearing seat belts.

Police believe speed, worn tire tread and wet roadways are believed to be factors in the crash.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.