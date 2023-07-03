'Unauthorized' pickleball games leads to Walker temporarily closing tennis courts

City Central Park's tennis courts in Walker are closed until further notice after neighbors complained about noisy pickleball games on designated tennis courts.

WALKER, Mich. — By now you've probably heard about the pickleball craze.

It's a mix of badminton, ping-pong and tennis, and a lot of players say it's just easier on the knees compared to other sports.

The main difference between tennis and pickleball is the size of the court, the type of paddle and of course the ball itself.

It's the sound, though, that some people love and some neighborhoods adjacent to courts have learned to hate.

"The sound of pickleball, it's a distinct one. And the fact that you see the courts behind us there is a cement wall. So that noise actually ricochets off to the neighbors and just magnifies it a little bit more," City of Walker Communications Manager Nicole DiDonato said.

On Monday, the city closed the tennis courts at City Central Park until further notice.

During the pandemic, Walker was one of the few municipalities to keep parks open under the direction of the Kent County Health Department, DiDonato said.

That lead the city to convert one of the tennis courts at City Central Park into a pickleball court.

"Unfortunately, the location of it...we didn't realize at the time, caused a little bit of a disturbance with the noise for some of our surrounding neighbors. In fact, we were actually violating our own noise ordinance with pickleball here, and also negatively affecting the quality of life of the neighbors," she said.

Walker is currently updating its parks' master plan, and while pickleball isn't priority number one, DiDonato said the intention is to create six new courts in the future. The location of these new courts has not yet been determined.

The City of Walker encouraged pickleball players and tennis players to instead check out Walker Community Park at 700 Cummings Ave. NW for established courts in the meantime.

The greater-Grand Rapids area has seen an explosion of pickleballers.

This July, the Beer City Open in Grand Rapids brought in competitors from across the state and beyond to play the game at Belknap Park.

Belknap Park is a hotbed of pickleballing, with 16 dedicated courts. MVP Crahen has 13 and MSA Woodland has 12 courts, too.

