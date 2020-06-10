Proposed Amazon facility could bring 150 new jobs to Walker area

The Walker Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the proposal Wednesday, Oct. 7.

WALKER, Mich. — Online retail giant Amazon is looking to build a new facility in Walker, which could bring more than 150 jobs to the area.

Amazon plans on building a 113,000-square foot sorting and delivery center on 4 Mile Road, across the street from Kenowa Hills High School.

According to the plan, there will be parking, new public road construction, and traffic signal updates put in place at 4 Mile Road and Hendershot Avenue.

However, before the building process can begin, Amazon needs the green light from the city.

The Walker Planning Commission will be holding a hearing on the proposal Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The public will have a chance to comment.

Read more about the proposal, as well as the traffic impact study and other appropriate reports here.

