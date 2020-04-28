WALKER, Mich. — A bear that was often seen eating from bird feeders in Walker has passed away.

According to the Walker Police Department, "Yogi" was struck by a car shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28 on the westbound ramp of I-96 and Alpine Avenue.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the vehicle or damage to the truck. The Department of Natural Resources responded to the call.

But unfortunately, the bear was killed in the incident. Walker Police said it was a male.

