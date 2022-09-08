'I'm not gonna retire till I get old': Walker community celebrates beloved barber's 60th anniversary

A barber from Walker has been cutting hair for decades and is showing no signs of slowing down. Today, he got a pretty special surprise.

WALKER, Michigan — A beloved barber from Walker has been cutting hair for decades — and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Robert Stevens, also known as "Barber Bob," has worked for Walker Barber Stylists since 1968.

In that time, he's had some pretty big names in his chair, like the mayor and several members of the Walker Police department and fire department.

When asked when he plans to put down the clippers, he said not a chance.

"I'm not gonna retire till I get old, that's what I keep telling them," Stevens said. "This thing going on right now, I didn't want everybody think I was gonna quit because I'm not."

Today's celebration included ice cream, a visit from the Walker Fire Department and a sign outside that says "60 years and still clipping."

Congrats on 60 years, Robert!

