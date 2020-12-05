Walker FedEx workers celebrated amid pandemic

FedEx workers along with other delivery employees have been deemed essential and part of the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S.

WALKER, Mich. — People lined up with signs to cheer and thank FedEx delivery drivers and employees who continue to work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration was held Tuesday morning at the FedEx distribution facility in Walker on Shippers Drive. Over a dozen people showed up to show thanks.

FedEx workers along with other delivery employees have been deemed essential and part of the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S.

FedEx specifically has felt the impact of the virus. At least five fatalities have occurred in Newark, New Jersey among FedEx workers according to USA TODAY.

