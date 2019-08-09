WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police Department is warning residents about reports related to a possible scam targeting senior citizens.

In a Saturday Facebook post, the department said potential victims are receiving calls from unknown numbers, informing them that one of their family members has been arrested out of state. Someone who claims to be an attorney then speaks over the phone and tells the resident that their relative could be released from jail with no record if the resident leaves a large sum of cash in a brown bag near a designated location.

Police say most of these locations for the money drop-off are around Alpine Avenue businesses. The department also notes that the caller uses tactical questions to receive more information from the resident in efforts to make the scam attempt seem more real.

Walker Police are calling on residents to share this information and look out for red flags.

"The biggest red flag should be leaving your hard earned money unattended in a brown paper sack, but if it still seems legit to you, PLEASE CALL YOUR LOVED ONE to see if they are actually being held in an out of state jail," the post read.

City of Walker Police Department Consider creating a "Neighborhood Watch Facebook Page." This is an ... excellent way for community members to watch out for each other in their respective areas. It is easy to set up, and easy to use. Discuss with neighbors and have someone create the private page, then invite others to join.

Authorities are reminding residents to keep personal or financial information private when speaking over the phone, unless they are positive they're talking with a trusted source.

Anyone with additional information can contact Walker Police at 616-453-5441.

