WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department thought they were adding one more officer, but it turns out they added a new member to the wives club, too.

Officer Tyler Glass was sworn in Monday night, and his badge was put on by his girlfriend, Mackenzie. However, he quickly returned the favor by dropping to one knee and popping the question, and she said yes!

Congratulations to Officer Glass and his new fiance, Mackenzie!

