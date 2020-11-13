Walker PD: Fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Standale

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

WALKER, Mich. — Authorities have arrested the suspect in a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Walker Police Department, officers were called to the Apple Tree trailer park, located at 1601 Wilson Ave. NW around 1:30 a.m. on a report of two men fighting.

One man was stabbed and the second ran from the area. Officers on t located the victim, a 33-year-old man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, 26, was located in the Standale area and arrested.

Names of both men are being withheld by authorities until family can be notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at 616-791-6799 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

