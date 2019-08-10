WALKER, Mich. - "Spooky season" is in full swing, and that means people have begun to get their Halloween decorations out. But, the Walker Police Department is telling the public not to worry about one specific decoration.

On the southwest corner of Wilson Avenue and Remembrance Road, there is a decoration that the department said has caused numerous phone calls in the past. The department is trying to spread the word early this year to cut down on some of the calls.

"In the past, we may have gotten a call or two from drivers as they whiz by, reporting on what appears to be a hitchhiker, a stranded motorist, or just someone oddly staring at traffic," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department also said the decoration already fooled their court officer Monday morning.

"We thought we would be proactive and get the message out early this year," the department added.

