WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker are investigating a weekend shooting that damaged several homes.

According to police, it happened Sunday morning in the area of West Grand Boulevard NW and Faircrest Avenue NW.

Police say several shots were fired at an occupied home, along with several homes in the area. Luckily, no one reported any injuries in the incident.

Police believe two vehicles were involved and may have parked in the area of the shooting just before it happened. After the shots were fired, the vehicles may have fled towards Lake Michigan Drive.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have seen anything or may have any more information that could further the investigation to call the Walker Police Dept. tip line at 616-791-6788. The reference incident number is 19-8450. Anonymous tips can be left with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

