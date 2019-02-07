WALKER, Mich. - The Walker Police Department is asking for help in finding a carjacking suspect that occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Walker Police said the carjacking took place at Next Door Foods near Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

Police said the suspect was armed and stole a brown 2003 Chevy Impala. During the incident, the driver's side mirror was broken off and the driver's side door was damaged.

Walker Police said the suspect is a white male in his early 20s and is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has brown hair that was short on the sides and shaggy on top, and he also had a light goatee. The suspect also has several tattoos on both arms.

If you see the vehicle, call 911. Any other information can be directed to the Walker Police Department tip line at 616-791-6788, reference incident 19-6265.

