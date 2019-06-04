WALKER, Mich. — A 13-year-old boy went missing Friday night in Walker, and police are trying to track him down.

The Walker Police Department said that Jayvon Purcell, 13, walked away from his home near Richmond Street NW and Remembrance Road RW. The 13-year-old has some medical issues, according to police.

Jayvon was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with "Pelle" written on it, blue jeans and glasses.

If you see Jayvon, or have information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

City of Walker Police Department MISSING CHILD: The Walker Police Department is looking for 13 year old Jayvon Purcell. He walked away from his home in the Richmond & Remembrance area several hours ago. Jayvon was last seen wearing...

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.