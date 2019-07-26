WALKER, Mich. - Police in Walker are releasing photos of three suspects in a home invasion hopes the public can help identify them.

The three young men are wanted for questioning. According to the police department, it happened last month. Three suspect stole a neon green bicycle before getting on a Rapid bus on Remembrance Road.

Police say the three of them rode the bus to Central Station in Grand Rapids before transferring buses.

If you have any information regarding their identity, you are asked to call the Walker PD Tip Line at 616-791-6788, reference incident 19-6930.

