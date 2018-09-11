WALKER, Mich. - The Walker Police Department is looking for a man as a part of their investigation into the Oct. 27 shooting on Alpine Avenue.

No one was injured in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the AMC theater complex.

The man wanted by police for questioning is white or Hispanic, 5-foot-10 and approximately 250 pounds. A photo of the man from surveillance footage shows him with glasses, thick black hair and a beard.

If you have any information, please contact the Walker PD Tip Line at 616-791-6788 reference incident 18-10763.

