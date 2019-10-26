GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire broke out at a Walker recycling center Saturday morning, prompting numerous fire departments to respond.

According to the Walker Police Department, a call about the fire came in around 2:40 p.m. at PADNOS recycling center. It's located at 2125 Turner Ave. NW.

Police confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that no one was injured in the incident.

Officers on scene say scrap metal and debis at the recycling center was what caught fire.

