WALKER, Mich. - The Walker Standale Summer Concert series has wrapped up for the year. The finale of the three-part series happened Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Walker Community Park.

"Our turnout's been great. It's great when we put on these events that such a large number of people come out and see us," said the city's communications manager Kendra Belk.

Now the city is getting ready for its next sponsored event, which is the Pumpkin Bash on Oct. 5.

"It's our fall event," Belk said. "We have lots of free pumpkins for the kids. There's music, crafts and a petting zoo."

But is West Michigan really ready for fall? We asked attendees, including Mayor Gary Carey.

"For me as an old football coach, fall is about as good as it gets," he said.

Belk wasn't as eager though, and neither was Angela Schalow, who was at the event representing one of its biggest sponsors, Farmers Insurance.

"I'm a summer girl. I love summer through and through, so give me more concerts in the park," Belk said.

"I would choose more summer, mostly because in the fall I know that winter is coming and I'm not a big fan of winter."

If you are a fan of winter, mark your calendar for Dec. 5, when the Walker Winter Fest and tree lighting will be.

