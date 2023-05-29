Memorial Day road rage incident between pickup, motorcycle leads to shots fired in Walker

While no one was hurt during the ordeal, the Walker Police Department said a bullet peppered the pickup truck's rear fender.

WALKER, Mich. — Just after midnight on Memorial Day, a motorcyclist and a pickup truck were involved in a road rage incident in Walker that escalated into shots fired, the Walker Police Department said.

The dustup happened in the 4800 block of Remembrance Road, near 3 Mile Road.

Authorities said both the pickup truck and the motorcycle were headed west on Remembrance when someone on the motorcycle fired shots, hitting the truck's rear fender area.

Police said the motorcycle with two riders on it took off west into Ottawa County.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but the Walker Police Department is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker PD Tip Line at 616-791-6788 or contact Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.