Walker Standale Summer Concert Series returns after 2-year hiatus

Activities like face-painting and laser tag will also be available during the concerts.

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Thursday, June 10, the Walker Standale Summer Concert Series will host family-friendly concerts every Thursday evening throughout the summer.

The first performer will be Brena, whose style ranges from country to R&B to classic rock and other styles. Faith-based group Hark Up will also be performing July 15 and cover band Strumble Head will play songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s on August 12.

Activities like face-painting and laser tag will also be available during the concerts. Battle GR Tactical Games will have a video game theater on-site.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and those interested in attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Rain cancellations and more information on the Summer Concert Series can be found on the City of Walker's Facebook page and website.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.