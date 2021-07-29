Walker streets shut down Thursday while Consumers Energy relocated transformer

WALKER, Mich. — Motorists driving through Walker Thursday afternoon may have experienced some traffic delays.
Consumers Energy spent nearly six hours relocating a transformer from Lake Michigan Drive to 16th Avenue.
The move began at 9 a.m. Thursday, and was expected to last 6 hours. The top speed of the Self Propelled Modular Transporter (SPMT) was 2.5 mph.
