WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police are searching for two suspects who are responsible for thefts of cologne and perfume at several Ulta Beauty stores in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Police said they entered the store with large bags, selected several bottles of cologne and perfume from display shelves, concealed the items in their bags and left.

The first suspect is described as a black male who is 6 feet talk, approximately 190 pounds with a thin build. He is in his mid to late 20's with short-tight hair.

He was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, black sweatpants with a "Champion" logo on the left thigh, and dark blue, low-cut basketball shoes, as well as a white wrist watch. The bag he was carrying was black or dark blue with a brown bottom and straps.

Walker PD

The second subject is described as a black female in her late 20's who is 5-foot-6 with a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit winter hat, gray hooded sweatshirt with "Senior 17" on the front, torn blue jeans, brown boots, a watch and earrings. She used a TJ Maxx shopping bag.

Walker PD

Police said they left in a small gray car, possibly a Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about the identities of the individuals should call Detective Bailey on the Walker PD Tip Line at 616-791-6788 or call Silent Observer.

City of Walker Police Department ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Walker PD is requesting public assistance to h... elp identify the pictured subjects who are responsible for thefts of cologne/perfume at several Ulta Beauty stores throughout Kent & Ottawa Counties. The subjects enter the store with large bags, select several bottles of cologne/perfume from display shelves, conceal the items in their bags, & then flee.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.