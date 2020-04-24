OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Walkerville firefighter Chris Abbatoy says Monday night he just did what was needed and didn't consider the consequences of putting his own life on the line to rescue a woman from a deadly car crash.

It happened Monday night on North 176th Avenue near Walkerville. Two men in a Honda Accord died at the scene. Investigators say driver Josue Morales, 20, of Hart made a high-speed pass in a no-passing zone. Morales lost control, went off the road, then over corrected and drove into the southbound lane striking head on a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 27-year-old Vicki Branch of Walkerville.

Enrique Guajardo, 23, of Texas, a passenger in the Honda also died in the crash.

Abbatoy says when he and other volunteer firefighters arrived they could see the Honda was already engulfed in flames.

"We knew it was not good," Abbatoy said.

Branch was still alive but struck inside the van.

"It was destroyed," Abbatoy said. "The bumper was pushed all the way to the dash."

Flames from the Honda, which came to a rest just feet from Branch's van, were building and making the condition inside the vehicle dangerous.

Abbatoy shielded Branch from the flames under the protection of his turnout gear.

"I leaned over the windshield and her face was by my chest so the heat couldn't hit her directly," Abbatoy said.

Other firefighters completed the rescue. And after Branch was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital by an Aeromed helicopter, Abbatoy discovered just how intense the flames at his back were. Small portions of his protective gear showed signs of melting.

"I pushed it to the limits," Abbatoy said.

Authorities say Branch is in fair condition and expected to recover from her injuries.

Walkerville Assistant Fire Chief Allen Purdy credits Abbatoy and the rest of the department for rising to the occasion and rescuing Branch under difficult and dangerous conditions.

"Imagine standing around a bonfire how hot it gets, then you have a fully engulfed car," Purdy said. "And you know it's going to be darn hot."

