Want to be a firefighter? GRFD wants you.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids is currently accepting applications for firefighters with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver's license, at least 20/30 corrected vision or 20/100 for uncorrected, and no felony convictions.

“The Grand Rapids Fire Department values the residents of and visitors to the city of Grand Rapids and its surrounding area,” said Fire Chief John Lehman. “As such, we strive to employ a diverse group of people dedicated to ensuring their safety and assisting them in any way possible.

“We want to receive applications and ultimately hire people who desire to be excellent at this craft and who are interested in protecting this community.”

The application period runs through Monday, Oct. 25. The hiring process includes application, written exam, completion of the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT), oral exam and interview.

All new recruits are also paid to attend the GRFD training Academy, even if they already have firefighter certifications. The training academy is a four-month course of instruction in the classroom and hands-on environments designed to give new firefighters the knowledge and hands on skills to save lives and stay safe.

Grand Rapids firefighters receive a salary starting at $48,796 annually.

Those interested in applying can do so here. More information about the position can be found here.

