Kent Co. Sheriff: Wanted man fleeing police crashes into ambulance, hurting two AMR staffers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids fugitive is accused of leading authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon, and injuring two medics after he crashed into an ambulance.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull over a sedan in the area of Cedar Street and Clancy. Authorities believed they had a wanted 30-year-old suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

The driver refused to stop, deputies said, and instead gave them chase.

Then around noon, that sedan is accused of sideswiping a vehicle and then crashing into an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance at the intersection of Leonard and Scribner.

Deputies found the driver tried to leave the scene of the crash, and as he was attempting to move his vehicle, police surrounded him.

The sheriff's office said deputies used a pepper ball gun to fire into the suspect's vehicle, which led to him exiting the car.

After getting checked out at a nearby hospital, he's now in the Kent County Jail.

Two AMR staff who were driving the ambulance were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are now recovering at home. The driver of the sideswiped vehicle wasn't hurt, authorities said.

