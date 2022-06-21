Warm weather gives road crews options when filling potholes

John Gorney, the director of public works for the City of Grand Rapids, says there are some positives to filling potholes in the warmer weather.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The saying goes, "There are two seasons in Michigan: Winter and construction." And while Tuesday is the first day of summer and could be the hottest day of the year, the warm weather gives road crews some options to fill potholes.

Granted, extreme temperatures, whether cold or hot, can have negative impacts on the roadways. John Gorney, the director of public works for the City of Grand Rapids, says there are some positives to the warmer weather.

"There are some advantages," said Gorney. "First of all, we have the option to use different techniques during the summer when it's warm out. So, we can we can use a spray patch type of material, we can use hot mix rather than a cold mix, and then, we can also use a rubberized material that we use in the cracks that open up during the winter."

Gorney adds, "The material that we use is more pliable when it's hot, and then the roads themselves are more pliable." He says it allows the material to actually adhere better.

Additionally, he said during the heat wave, his crews have lightweight uniforms, and says he constantly reminds everyone to stay hydrated. He says it is also important for drivers to take it easy when they are going through a construction site or see crews out filling potholes.

"While we're out there, and we see road construction or road maintenance crews, we slow down, we pay attention," said Gorney. "We give them the room they need. We want everybody to go home safe at the end of the day."

