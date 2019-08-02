With power out to thousands of people in West Michigan warming shelters opened their doors in Grand Rapids and other communities Thursday night.

In Grand Rapids the American Red Cross opened shelters at Union and Ottawa Hills High School for residents starting at 7 p.m.

The City of Walker has opened the Upstairs Community Room at Fire Station #3 to be used as a warming shelter. The station is located at 1470 3 Mile Road. A warming station also opened at North Rockford Middle School at 397 E. Division Street NE.

City of Walker Police Department For those without power, The City of Walker has opened the Upstairs Community Room at Fire Station #3 (1470 3 Mile Road) to be used as a warming shelter. The room will be staffed by Police and Fire...

Mel Trotter Ministries also keeps a list warming centers and emergency overnight options on its website.

The city of Grand Rapids opened a Emergency Operations Center to manage the city's response to the recent ice storm.

RELATED: Over 100,000 without power in West Michigan; outages could last until Monday

Check the current Consumers Energy outage map here.

Ionia County also opened a shelter at the Ionia Armory at 439 W. Main St.

Ionia County Sheriff Office Ionia County Offices and Courts will be closed tomorrow (2-8-19) due to the extreme weather. Sheriff's Deputies will still be on the road. There is also a shelter available to displaced citizens at...

RELATED: Top 5 things to remember during power outages

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.