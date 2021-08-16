The Monument is usually open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Monument is closed Monday after it was struck by lightning following Sunday's severe weather and storms, according to the National Mall.

Crews will be repairing damage to the Monument's electronic access system, officials said.

It is unknown how long the repairs will take and when the Monument will reopen.

The Monument is usually open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Masks are required for all visitors inside the monument, regardless of vaccination status.

In accordance with health guidelines, CDC guidance is enforced to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monument closed in March of 2020. Since then, it reopened in October and closed again at the beginning of 2021.

You can grab tickets for the Washington Monument online, here. Tickets are not available on site. There is a non-refundable reservation fee of $1.00 per ticket.

Tickets become available daily at 10 a.m. on the website for the next day’s visits. Each ticket is good for up to four people in a group visiting together.

Travis Nix was the original poster of the video that was retweeted by National Mall NPS.