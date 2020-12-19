Washington Monument to reopen following temporary coronavirus closure

The Monument will reopen Monday, Dec. 21, the National Park Service announced.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Washington Monument will reopen Monday after it closed temporarily. It was shuttered earlier this week after a government official who led a private tour of the monument tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive on Wednesday, shortly after conducting a private tour of the monument. Some National Park Service staff said they were near the secretary during his visit and are now in quarantine, causing a staffing shortage and temporary closure, Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said.

The monument will reopen to visitors on Monday, Dec. 21, Goodwin said.

Tickets are available online only and will be available for Monday starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, the NPS said.

The news comes as D.C. took further steps to curb the spread of coronavirus in the city on Friday, extending the District's public health emergency and banning indoor dining.

The Washington Monument was closed for six months this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its reopening on Oct. 1, a comprehensive safety program has been implemented that includes timed ticketing, limited entries, physical distancing, and additional cleaning and safety measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees.

These measures include:

Significantly reduced elevator capacity, limiting trips to 4-8 passengers to allow for physical distancing.

A face covering policy for individuals while inside the monument that accounts for physical distance limitations as well as legal and other considerations, consistent with relevant guidance to reduce the risks of the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure the health and wellbeing of NPS employees, contractors, and visitors.

Touchless check-in.

Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the monument.

Time limit at 500’ observation level of 10 minutes per group.

A closure each day from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting using antiviral disinfectant cleaners recommended by the CDC and registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.