Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE On-demand

Stream 13 ON YOUR SIDE News now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

You asked for more access to local news and weather and we listened! Now, getting West Michigan news is easier than ever with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app – now available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Easily find and stream live newscasts and access top videos and streams on your schedule, while catching up on breaking news, Verify, the latest COVID-19 info, and more.

You’ll find exclusive 13 ON YOUR SIDE content on the apps, while your favorite ABC prime programming and shows like The Good Doctor will still be available on-air at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Get the all-new free 13 ON YOUR SIDE app today:

On Roku:

Search 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download

On Amazon Fire TV:

Search 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Click ‘Get’ to download

Of course, you can always stream on the go with 13 ON YOUR SIDE app available on Apple’s app and Google Play stores.