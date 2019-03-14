An astronaut from Michigan will be riding a Soyuz rocket into space Thursday afternoon, bound for the International Space Station.

Astronaut Christina Koch is a Michigan native and was born in Grand Rapids before moving to North Carolina. Koch, along with Aleksey Ovchinin and Nick Hague will be taking part in Expedition 59.

The expedition will be performing experiments to help better understand the changes in the human body caused by micro-gravity, testing free-flying robots inside the station and studying the complex dynamics of the Earth’s atmosphere. You can find out more on the mission summery.

Koch is scheduled to be one of the members of the first all-female space walks that is to take place on March 29th.

Her areas of expertise include space science instrument development and remote scientific field engineering.

Watch the live stream of the launch:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter