Here's how to watch a man in a jet pack suit fly over the Grand River

Around 4 p.m. at Lyon Square in Grand Rapids, a pilot with Gravity Industries will fly over the Grand River in a jetsuit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's not every day that you get to see a real-life Iron Man in action.

This week as part of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo in Grand Rapids, a British aeronautical company that focuses on innovating human flight will showcase its jetsuit over the Grand River.

Gravity Industries held a pop-up flight on Tuesday, but now they're spreading the word to invite the public to check out the jet suit in action Thursday afternoon.

A flight is scheduled for 4 p.m. between Lyon Square and the Michigan Street bridge. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be streaming the flight live on our website and YouTube page.

If you've got a spare $440,000 laying around, you could take home one of these jetsuits.



Organizers of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) say this year’s event on Thursday and Friday will be the largest show to date at DeVos Place.



The AME is open to the public and offers free admission and free 2hr parking passes for the first 2,000 attendees.

You can learn more about the expo here.

Here's the expected flight path:

