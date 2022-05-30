WATCH LIVE: Vigil for three children, mother killed in shooting in Mecosta County

Morley Stanwood Community Schools is holding a vigil for the victims in the deadly shooting Friday night.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Morley Stanwood Community Schools is holding a candlelight vigil Monday night for the victims of a shooting that left three children and their mother dead.

6-year-old Katelynn Gillard, 4-year-old Ronald Gillard, 3-year-old Joshua Gillard and their mother, 40-year-old Dawn Gillard were shot and killed at their home in Mecosta County Friday night.

6-year-old Katelynn Gillard was a student at Morley Stanwood Elementary School and the school district is organizing the vigil to help the community mourn.

The vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Morley Stanwood football field.

"We want to give our Mohawk family and greater community a time and place to mourn, to weep, to pray and to begin healing. We all grieve in our own way. MSCS wants to offer a time and space to begin that process," Roger Cole, Superintendent of Schools said in a statement on Saturday.

School resumes for students on Tuesday and school counselors alongside additional counselors and trauma specialists will be on hand for students if needed.

The school district also provided phone numbers for individuals who need someone to talk to:

