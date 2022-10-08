WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests

Authorities escorted three people out of the meeting on July 12 and later arrested them in the hallway. It was all caught on a surveillance camera.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests.

On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a man screamed for several minutes and refused to leave.

Authorities escorted three people out of the meeting and later arrested them in the hallway. It was all caught on a surveillance camera.

The video, which 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows some people being escorted out of the meeting.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, who can be seen briefly in the video, said one of the protesters intentionally backed into a GRPD officer, shoving them into the wall which prompted the officer to tackle them to the ground.

Commissioner Jon O'Conner got up at one point, said multiple expletives and then left the meeting. He later apologized for that outburst, but said a group of protesters have "crossed a line."



We're told one person was charged with resisting and obstructing, while the two others were charged with assault, battery, resisting, or obstructing.

