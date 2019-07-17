GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo and Celebration Cinema are teaming up to help lions. The partnership coincides with the release of The Lion King movie and Lion Day at John Ball Zoo.

It's an effort to raise awareness and education towards conservation of African lions.

Africa’s lion numbers are declining. Since the original The Lion King was first released 25 years ago, half of the Africa’s lions have been lost. Only 20,000 remain.

This decline and need for increased conservation efforts are what brought John Ball Zoo and Celebration Cinema together.

Lion Day at John Ball Zoo will be on Saturday, July 20. Guests can learn about African lions in the wild and at John Ball Zoo.

Activities for Lion Day are listed below:

Snares to Wares will be on-site with information about their conservation initiatives and what they are doing to protect lions in Africa.

Draw your pride activity

ALion-themed crafts

Lion conservation information

Information on big cats around the world

Learning how one person can make a conservation difference through actions both big and small

The first 2,000 guests will receive a coupon for a free popcorn when they see The Lion King at Celebration Cinema.

After viewing The Lion King, people can receive 50% off a paid admission at the Zoo with proof of admission to The Lion King at Celebration Cinema.

The Lion King movie at Celebration Cinemas opens on Friday, July 19th.

For locations and to purchase The Lion King tickets online, visit Celebration Cinema at celebrationcinema.com.

Details on Lion’s Day and John Ball Zoo, visit jbzoo.org.

