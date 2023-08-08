Firefighters called to help rescue someone from the Grand River

Walker and Grand Rapids fire crews are in the area of the 4000 block of Butterworth Street SW near Johnson Park.

WALKER, Mich. — Emergency crews are working to rescue someone in distress in the Grand River Tuesday.

The call came in before noon in the 4000 block of Butterworth Street SW near Johnson Park.

The City of Walker and Grand Rapids firefighters are responding, and the Michigan State Police are also on the scene to help out.

According to fire officials, a kayaker saw a person having trouble in the water and then go under.

Authorities said there are items along the shoreline that lead them to believe someone might be in the water.

At this point, divers are in the water looking for this person, and drones are in the air to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

