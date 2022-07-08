Body recovered at Grand Haven State Park after being swept into Lake Michigan

Grand Haven State Park had posted on their Facebook page Sunday morning that the flags on the beach were considered red and that swimming was not advised.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old male has been recovered in the aftermath of a human chain water rescue at Grand Haven State Park.

The incident happened at 3:53 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, where officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety then responded to a call that the swimmer had been swept away beyond the swim buoys.

08/07/22 @ 10AM Swim Flag: RED 🟥 Temp: 78 Degrees Wave Height: 3-4ft Swimming is not advised. Posted by Grand Haven State Park on Sunday, August 7, 2022

