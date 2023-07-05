A Coast Guard helicopter is currently circling the water.

HOLLAND, Michigan — There is a water rescue underway at Kollen Park in Holland, a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene confirms.

A Coast Guard helicopter is currently circling the water.

The Holland Police and Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are working with the Coast Guard on the rescue.

Kollen Park is located on Macatawa River near Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant and the Kraft Heinz factory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.