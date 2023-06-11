x
Water rescue underway in Ottawa Co.

A person called police after spotting two people in the water south of the Grand Haven pier. The Sheriff's Office says their boat flipped over.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A water rescue is underway Sunday night after a boat flipped over, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call from a civilian after spotting people in the water south of the Grand Haven pier.

The Coast Guard is making contact with them as of 6:30 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

