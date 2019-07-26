OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Ottawa County officials have placed water restrictions in some communities this weekend.

A ban on non-essential water use will start at noon on Saturday, July 27 in parts of Allendale and Polkton townships, as well as Coopersville.

People living in those areas are asked to cut back the amount of water they use, so the City of Grand Rapids has time to repair a leak in its transmission main.

County officials ensure the water will still be safe to drink during this time.

The ban is expected to be lifted at noon on Monday, July 29.

