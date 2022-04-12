Area of Grand Rapids under boil order

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Grand Rapids customers, city water system officials said Tuesday evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for some Grand Rapids customers, Water System officials said Tuesday evening.

The advisory is for residents along 28th Street to the north, Vineland Avenue to the west, Breton Avenue on the east and along 32nd Street to the south. All customers in the area should not drink their water without boiling it first.

For any consumption, water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before use until further notice.

The order is in place because of a valve malfunctioned near 28th Street and Birchcrest SE around 1:30 p.m., causing a reduction in water pressure. The issue was resolved around 2:40 p.m., but bacterial contamination may have occurred while being fixed.

For more information, you're asked to contact the Grand Rapids Customer Service line at 311 or 616-456-3000.

