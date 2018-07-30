GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The city of Grand Rapids says tests that were conducted in late spring showed a very low level of PFAS in the city's drinking water.

It registered at 3.9 parts per trillion. The EPA has established a safe drinking level of 70 parts per trillion.

City leaders say with Lake Michigan as a water source, there is a risk of a low level of chemicals in the water. However in this case, they say the level is equivalent to one drop of PFAS in 18 million gallons of water.

In other words, they say it's very diluted.

The state has conducted a test of its own, and those results are expected any day.

