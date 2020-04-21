PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It's been a tough three years for Sandy Wynn-Stelt and her neighbors in Plainfield Township.

"There were things that could have been done that would of prevented this from happening," says Wynn-Stelt.

On Monday, construction began to extend water lines and bring safe drinking water to neighborhoods in Plainfield and Belmont contaminated by PFAS. Construction will be done in phases with phase one beginning near Chandler and Post.

"Hallelujah, I mean I think we're all relieved," says Wynn-Stelt.

It's all possible because of a $70 million settlement between Plainfield Township and Wolverine Worldwide. Individual lawsuits are still pending though.

And even though residents are hopeful they say the coronavirus crisis is similar to PFAS in highlighting the importance of public health.

"It's important for people to realize coronavirus is a public health matter and so is toxic water," says Wynn-Stelt.

