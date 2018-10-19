LANSING - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents against eating deer taken within five miles of Clark's Marsh in Oscoda Township because of high levels of PFOS, a type of the PFAS chemical.

The advisory was issued after a single deer taken about two miles from the marsh was tested, and officials found high levels of PFOS. The level of the chemicals found in the deer was at 547 parts per billion, exceeding the level of 300 ppb.

Health Department officials tested 20 deer in the area, but only one had high levels of the PFOS chemical and none had high levels of PFAS.

"Although only one deer of this group tested at such high levels, the advisory was issued to protect the health of anyone eating venison taken within approximately five miles of Clark’s Marsh," a release said. "The state has plans to test more deer from this area."

Clark's Marsh borders the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. The Detroit Free Press reported that the U.S. Air Force is not acting to stop the contaminated groundwater plumes coming off the base, which the state has identified as the source of the chemical.

PFAS is found in a firefighting foam often used at airports, including the Wurtsmith base and other locations across Michigan. The Department of Environmental Quality said in late July that more than 11,300 sites could be contaminated.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services created this map to show the five mile radius where hunters should avoid taking deer.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources also tested deer near PFAS-contaminated sites in Alpena, Rockford and Grayling. The deer meat tested in these areas did not have PFAS or had low levels.

The DNR and the Department of Health started this investigation in response to questions from hunters concerned about deer near contaminated areas. This is the first study of its kind, and there is little scientific information about PFAS chemicals and whitetail deer.

The State of Michigan is continuing to investigate the deer that tested for high levels of PFOS. And officials will test more deer near Clark's Marsh.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this reporting.

