PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. - They know PFAS from Wolverine World Wide tannery waste is in northern Kent County well water, but investigators don’t know if the chemical is in the people who drank it or if it made anyone sick.

To try to answer those questions, state and county researchers are going to measure the amount of PFAS in the blood of people who live in houses with contaminated wells. They outlined the plan during a community meeting Tuesday night at Northview High School in Plainfield Township.

If they find elevated levels, researchers say they will look at health records to see if they can connect the PFAS to specific illness.

“A much more extended survey into what are your health problems,” explained Dr. Eden Wells of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Looking at medical charts. Looking at people who have been exposed and who have not been exposed.”

“To figure out how PFAS in the environment is related to health outcomes," added state epidemiologist Rachel Long.

Letters were mailed this week to ask people with contaminate wells to participate in the study. Researchers expect to finish taking blood samples by next spring. Testing and analysis could take another one or two years.

“This project will be the first of probably a number that will occur here in the State of Michigan,” says Dr. Wells.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM