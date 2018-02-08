PARCHMENT, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking people in the city of Parchment and Cooper Township to make sure people testing water samples at homes are the real deal.

The Sheriff's Office sent 13 ON YOUR SIDE a picture of the badge and said if someone shows up at your house to sample your water, they must show you their identification and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) identification badge. The badge will have a State of Michigan hologram seal that will be shiny at different angles.

This is the official badge for the DEQ Water Sampling Team. If someone claims to check your water and does not have this identification, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking you to call 911.

If a person wants to test the water and does not have the identification card, deputies say to call police at 911 and don't let them in your home.

The DEQ is testing water at homes in the area after the city told people to stop using the city's water because of high amounts of the chemical PFAS. As of Thursday, the DEQ has tested 71 wells.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM