GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County and state of Michigan health departments will begin evaluating the level of PFAS exposure in impacted residents.

The health department will begin recruiting residents from Kent County to participate later this month. The exposure assessment will include collecting blood samples and information on how residents may be exposed to PFAS.

Kent County was chosen for this because no other area in Michigan has as many wells exceeding the advisory level.

There will be a community meeting on November 27 at Northview High School in Grand Rapids. Concerned residents are encouraged to attend.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM