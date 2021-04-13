Lawmakers, environmental activist introduce PFAS Action Act

“PFAS contamination represents a clear and present danger to Michigan families,” said Upton.

MICHIGAN, USA — U.S. Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) introduced legislation that aims to protect people and the environment from chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

“PFAS contamination represents a clear and present danger to Michigan families,” said Upton.

The act has a national drinking water standard for select PFAS chemicals, designates as hazardous to allow the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean up contaminated sites in Michigan and across the country, as well as list under the Clean Water Act, limits industrial discharges, and provides $200 million annually to assist water utilities and wastewater treatment.

“Let’s be very clear, PFAS is an urgent public health and environmental threat. And the number of contamination sites nationwide is growing at an alarming rate, including our military bases,” said Dingell.

The PFAS Action Act would do the following to protect our air, land and water from harmful PFAS contamination:

Require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish a national drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS within two years that protects public health, including the health of vulnerable subpopulations.

Designate PFOA and PFOS chemicals as hazardous substances within one year and requires EPA to determine whether to list other PFAS within five years.

Designate PFOA and PFOS as hazardous air pollutants within 180 days and requires EPA to determine whether to list other PFAS within five years.

Require EPA to place discharge limits on industrial releases of PFAS and provides $200 million annually for wastewater treatment.

Prohibit unsafe incineration of PFAS wastes and places a moratorium on the introduction of new PFAS into commerce.

Require comprehensive PFAS health testing.

Create a voluntary label for PFAS in cookware.

PFAS chemicals are man-made chemicals that have so far been found in the drinking water of more than 2,000 communities, including some here in West Michigan.

